Mercy Health says it has helped Springfield cancer patients save almost $2 million in treatment costs

Cindi Leathers wants to see wild horses and hear their thundering hoof steps again with her husband, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

With mounting treatment costs and Leathers’ husband, Lawrence Leathers, working less, Mercy Health - Springfield oncology financial navigator Christine Williams has helped the 62-year-old get treatments he would not have able to afford otherwise, Leathers said.

Williams and others at Mercy Health in Springfield have helped 88 patients save almost $2 million in cancer-related care costs this year.

“Christine is a godsend to us and that whole department — they’re there for the people,” Leathers said. " ... You don’t see that anymore; people don’t care. But my God, this whole hospital, this cancer center, every one of them cares.”

Williams said she gets involved with patients who have cancer when a doctor at the hospital puts in an order for a cancer treatment. She and others discuss the patient’s situation and any barriers they face — financial or otherwise.

She will then search for grants or free medication from drug suppliers, or if a patient qualifies for Medicaid or disability benefits, she will help them through that process, Williams said.

Everyone works together to ensure a patient is receiving the best care possible, Williams said.

“At Springfield their care is not just provided by the doctor; it’s the doctor, it’s the nurses, it’s the front-desk staff that, ‘Mr. So-and-so has just checked in today (and) he’s not looking so great,’ or, ‘Hey, his demeanor’s a little off today,’” Williams said. “It’s those little things that we just kind of catch. ... It’s definitely a team effort at the cancer center.”

Williams said she encourages her patients to focus on their treatments and getting better while she worries about the costs.

“We will never for a patient’s inability to pay turn you away,” Williams said. “We’re going to do everything that we can and find every avenue for you.”

Leathers said her husband, to whom she has been married 38 years, was diagnosed with kidney cancer in January 2022. After treatments and another CT scan, doctors also found a nodule in his lung cavity.

Lawrence Leathers has missed a lot of work since his diagnosis, and he won’t be eligible for retirement for five years, Cindi Leathers said.

Williams said the current chemotherapy pills Lawrence Leathers is taking would cost $3,000 for a 15-day supply if they weren’t receiving assistance from Mercy Health. The family is paying zero out-of-pocket costs for his treatment.

“We couldn’t afford that in no way, shape or form,” Leathers said.

The couple has a bucket list that includes going to Hawaii, seeing giant sequoia trees and spending time around wild horses, Leathers said. She said they used to have three horses when they lived on five acres of land, and they loved hearing the thundering as they ran across the property.

Leathers said while Williams has helped her and her husband with financial costs, she has also been there for her emotionally.

“I probably wouldn’t be able to make it without her,” Leathers said.

Williams said she does everything she can to support her patients.

“Sometimes that’s all that they need ... even if they don’t need any financial help, they need someone to listen; they need someone in their corner,” Williams said. “And if that’s something I can do, I am going to do it.”