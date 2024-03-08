Memorial event for former longtime Springfield city manager to be held April 14

Refreshments will be available, and family and visitors may speak briefly beginning at 1 p.m.

Kridler served as city manager from 1988 until his retirement at the end of 2008. He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Penn State University with a master’s degree in public administration policy.

He was recognized as city manager of the year by the Ohio City Managers Association.

Current City Manager Bryan Heck said in August that Kridler’s work in the role continues to positively influence Springfield. He said he helped Mercy and Community hospitals come together and emphasized the importance of being downtown, bringing 2,000 jobs to the area.

Kridler was from Pennsylvania, and he and his wife, Kathy, raised their two children, Maggie and Kyle, in Springfield. They moved to Gibsonia near Pittsburgh when the former city manager was having health issues and Kathy needed support to care for him.