BreakingNews
Memorial event for former longtime Springfield city manager to be held April 14

Memorial event for former longtime Springfield city manager to be held April 14

News
By
1 hour ago
X

Former Springfield City Manager Matt Kridler, who was the longest-serving leader in the city, will be remembered at a remembrance event at City Hall on April 14.

Kridler, 69, died Aug. 22 due to complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia. Those who knew him are welcome to join the family at the City Hall Forum from 12-2 p.m.

Refreshments will be available, and family and visitors may speak briefly beginning at 1 p.m.

Kridler served as city manager from 1988 until his retirement at the end of 2008. He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Penn State University with a master’s degree in public administration policy.

He was recognized as city manager of the year by the Ohio City Managers Association.

Current City Manager Bryan Heck said in August that Kridler’s work in the role continues to positively influence Springfield. He said he helped Mercy and Community hospitals come together and emphasized the importance of being downtown, bringing 2,000 jobs to the area.

ExploreSpringfield’s longest-serving city manager dies at 69

Kridler was from Pennsylvania, and he and his wife, Kathy, raised their two children, Maggie and Kyle, in Springfield. They moved to Gibsonia near Pittsburgh when the former city manager was having health issues and Kathy needed support to care for him.

In Other News
1
Students from Cedarville, Springfield in top 3 at Regional Spelling Bee
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
What’s happening this weekend: Night at the Races, Cardboard Classic...
5
Clark County libraries to host eclipse events

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top