Member of Clark County Sheriff leadership team dies; Andy Reynolds was 50

Reynolds, one of the higher ranking members of the Sheriff’s Office, oversaw operations of the investigations division, as well as the Clark County Jail.

He was honored numerous times during his career with awards like the Sheriff’s Award, Meritorious Award, Homicide Apprehension Award and the Exceptional Service Award, according to his obituary.

Reynolds was a 1992 graduate of Tecumseh High School and a 1995 graduate of the Clark State Police Academy. He is survived by his six children, his wife, parents and brothers.

Visitation will be held at Conroy Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. Thursday. Mass will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church on Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m., with burial to follow at the church’s cemetery at noon.