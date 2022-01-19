Masters of Soul to bring Motown to Springfield

Explore EdChoice voucher use increasing in Clark County

“The music back in those days had meaning – you could sing about a broken heart, getting a raise, there was a song for every emotion,” he said. “Now everybody just samples everything.”

The act includes several performers and a live four-piece band. The show includes changes of costumes and choreography, which made for a complete show not just the vocals for those acts.

“We give you something to look at to go with the music to pump it up that much more,” Hodges said. “Back in the Motown days, you did more than just sing. There are no groups doing that today.”

Masters of Soul got an enthusiastic reaction when they played the Summer Arts Festival in 2017. Hodges said while the group likes to perform anywhere, the feel of an indoor show has a little more edge, and anyone who was at that show will get a different vibe.

“You have more of a captivated audience indoors, more of a one-on-one type of show. If you see somebody, you can sing to them and it lifts spirits up and that’s more exciting,” he said.

The group has been off the road for the last several weeks due to the holidays and is excited to get back to performing live and getting people moving again.

“Springfield should be excited to go with us on a trip back in time to Hitsville USA,” he said.

Clark State requires masks be worn by audience members in the PAC to attend this performance.

HOW TO GO

What: Masters of Soul

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22

Admission: $37.85-48.10

More info: 937-328-3874 or go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/