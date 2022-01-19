Hamburger icon
Masters of Soul to bring Motown to Springfield

Masters of Soul will rock hits from the Motown glory days of the 1960s and 1970s, complemented by costumes and choreography on Saturday at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. The show is presented by the Springfield Arts Council. Contributed photo
Masters of Soul will rock hits from the Motown glory days of the 1960s and 1970s, complemented by costumes and choreography on Saturday at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. The show is presented by the Springfield Arts Council. Contributed photo

News
By Brett Turner, Contributing Writer
52 minutes ago
Concert brings back some of the best music of the 1960s and 1970s to Clark State PAC.

A Masters course in soul and the Motown sound is being offered this weekend. No books or final exams, just a concert attendance is necessary.

Masters of Soul will capture the music of Marvin Gaye, James Brown, Barry White and Tina Turner for starters when they turn the Clark State Performing Arts Center into the Ohio version of Motown’s Hitsville USA at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.

The show is presented by the Springfield Arts Council (SAC).

Each season, the SAC presents a show that captures the classic era of rock and roll and draws some of the biggest audiences of the season, who are eager to hear music that has lasted for generations.

John Hodges, one of the performers, said Masters of Soul is about a special time when Motown and soul music captured the times of the 1960s and 1970s.

“The music back in those days had meaning – you could sing about a broken heart, getting a raise, there was a song for every emotion,” he said. “Now everybody just samples everything.”

The act includes several performers and a live four-piece band. The show includes changes of costumes and choreography, which made for a complete show not just the vocals for those acts.

“We give you something to look at to go with the music to pump it up that much more,” Hodges said. “Back in the Motown days, you did more than just sing. There are no groups doing that today.”

Masters of Soul got an enthusiastic reaction when they played the Summer Arts Festival in 2017. Hodges said while the group likes to perform anywhere, the feel of an indoor show has a little more edge, and anyone who was at that show will get a different vibe.

“You have more of a captivated audience indoors, more of a one-on-one type of show. If you see somebody, you can sing to them and it lifts spirits up and that’s more exciting,” he said.

The group has been off the road for the last several weeks due to the holidays and is excited to get back to performing live and getting people moving again.

“Springfield should be excited to go with us on a trip back in time to Hitsville USA,” he said.

Clark State requires masks be worn by audience members in the PAC to attend this performance.

HOW TO GO

What: Masters of Soul

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22

Admission: $37.85-48.10

More info: 937-328-3874 or go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/

About the Author

Brett Turner
