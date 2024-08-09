Marina building demolished at Buck Creek State Park, with replacement coming

This building was known for offering fuel, a snack bar, a bait shop and dock rental from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

According to Brant Fulks, program administrator for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the original building was nearing the end of its expected use and was becoming outdated.

Fulks said the new facility will be more modern and energy-efficient, plus will incorporate a nature center to meet the demands of today’s park users.

The project will cost about $2.6 million with funds primarily from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the Ohio capital budget.

Fulks said that the new building would still be set on the original grounds but would have more interior space, at about 3,000 square feet. It will also feature a new marina store that will include similar services as the previous store.