Man seriously injured after crash into tree in Springfield Twp.

A man was flown to the hospital after crashing into a tree in Springfield Twp. Thursday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, initial investigation found that at around 9:07 p.m., Chad Dyer, 47, of Urbana, was driving eastbound on Columbus Avenue near Croft Road when he went off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.

Dyer was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by medical helicopter with serious injuries.

The highway patrol said that Columbus Avenue was closed for three hours “due to the large amount of debris left from the crash.”

State troopers were joined on scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Twp. Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

