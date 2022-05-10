Man delivering TV struck by pickup in New Carlisle

A man delivering a large flat-screen TV on Tuesday morning was struck by a pickup truck in New Carlisle.
The man was behind an R+L Carriers box truck and was lowering the lift when he was struck shortly before 11 a.m. by a Dodge Ram headed north on Enon Road. The man tried to jump out of the way, but he was thrown into a yard, according to the Bethel Twp. fire marshal.
He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton in unknown condition.
The driver of the pickup was taken to Soin Medical Center - Kettering Health in Beavercreek.
Enon Road remains closed while the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates.
