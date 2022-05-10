BreakingNews
Man delivering TV struck by pickup in New Carlisle
A man delivering a large flat-screen TV was struck by a pickup truck Tuesday, May 10, 2022, while he was standing behind a box truck on Enon Road in New Carlisle. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

A man delivering a large flat-screen TV on Tuesday morning was struck by a pickup truck in New Carlisle.

The man was behind an R+L Carriers box truck and was lowering the lift when he was struck shortly before 11 a.m. by a Dodge Ram headed north on Enon Road. The man tried to jump out of the way, but he was thrown into a yard, according to the Bethel Twp. fire marshal.

He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton in unknown condition.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Soin Medical Center - Kettering Health in Beavercreek.

Enon Road remains closed while the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates.

