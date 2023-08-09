Man allegedly fled from Clark County deputies, hid in strangers’ home

A man was arrested after deputies said he broke into cars and later fled into a home with an adult and child inside on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Loring, 38, is suspected of breaking into cars at C.J. Brown Dam & Reservoir in Buck Creek State Park. While fleeing deputies, he ran into a home on Beatrice Street with the homeowner and a child inside, deputies said.

Loring was arrested without incident, according to the post. He is wanted in five counties for felony theft charges, including theft and aggravated burglary charges in Clark County.