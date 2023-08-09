Man allegedly fled from Clark County deputies, hid in strangers’ home

News
By
7 minutes ago
X

A man was arrested after deputies said he broke into cars and later fled into a home with an adult and child inside on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Loring, 38, is suspected of breaking into cars at C.J. Brown Dam & Reservoir in Buck Creek State Park. While fleeing deputies, he ran into a home on Beatrice Street with the homeowner and a child inside, deputies said.

Loring was arrested without incident, according to the post. He is wanted in five counties for felony theft charges, including theft and aggravated burglary charges in Clark County.

In Other News
1
Issue 1 fails by 1 vote in Clark County, passes in Champaign County
2
Second deadly Springfield shooting in two days: Victim ‘got along good...
3
Pike County murders: Wagner matriarch wants off wrongful death lawsuit...
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
First Taco Bell east of the Mississippi? Springfielders remember city’s...

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top