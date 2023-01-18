Man accused of barricading two women in Moorefield Twp. basement indicted in Clark County

As she was resting in her bedroom, she could hear Womack arguing with her tenant, who was doing laundry. Her tenant had been living in her basement for only a month and a half at that time, she told deputies.

She left her bedroom to tell Womack that he needed to leave, and he refused, according to the affidavit.

The homeowner went back to her bedroom, with Womack and the tenant following. Womack hit the tenant’s face with the homeowner’s bedroom door, then followed the tenant to her living space in the basement. That’s when the homeowner could hear Womack push the tenant, followed by the sound of someone tumbling down the stairs, according to the affidavit.

After running out to check on her tenant and seeing her lying at the bottom of the stairs, the homeowner attempted to call 911. Womack reportedly choked the homeowner with an extension cord, hogtied her, and then pretended to call for help for the tenant, the affidavit stated.

Womack then put her in her car and transported her to his house in Logan County. Upon finding he forgot his house keys, he took the homeowner back to her residence, according to the affidavit.

During the five hours that passed before emergency services were contacted, the homeowner was able to break from her restraints twice. Once, to post a social media call for help that Womack caught her typing. Later, she escaped to call 911 while she and her tenant were barricaded in the basement 10 minutes after Womack left the house.

The homeowner found an old phone in the basement that she was able to use to call 911, according to the affidavit. She told dispatchers that she thought her tenant had a broken leg and a broken hip and had been bleeding for hours.

CareFlight landed in the area about 5:20 p.m. that day and took the injured tenant to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

She remained hospitalized Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office, but details about her condition were unknown.