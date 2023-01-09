Man accused in death of Clark County grad pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Brogan is facing three counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault in the death of his ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Scott Patrick Hannah.

On Nov. 27, Hannah’s friends found his body inside the door of his Riverside home. A man told a 911 dispatcher they went to Hannah’s house after they hadn’t heard from him.

“The door was unlocked, and we walked in and he’s literally just laying in front of the door with blood everywhere,” the caller said.

Hannah had multiple stab wounds, according to Riverside police.

Investigators identified Brogan as a person of interest before he was arrested and charged. Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said Brogan and Hannah had previously lived together.

Authorities in Logan County, Kentucky, arrested Brogan after a confrontation when they tried to seize Brogan’s vehicle for the Riverside investigation. He was extradited to Montgomery County in December.