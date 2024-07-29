Lunch on the Lawn series returns to Springfield after hiatus

The series offers classical and popular music by a variety of artists. Attendees should bring their own lawn chair or blanket and lunch or box lunches with beverage will be available for $6.

A year ago, the museum underwent a renovation on its north wing that prevented the series. SSO executive director Lou Ross said his office received a number of calls last year about the series’ status and again this previous spring given the renovations were complete.

“We’re pleased to bring it back,” he said. “People enjoy after the Summer Arts Festival the chance to continue to enjoy free, live music.”

Ross said the format will follow the series tradition with the performance on the museum’s lawn. In case of rain, the concerts can move into the museum, although Ross joked they’ve arranged for good weather each Friday.

GoodVibes will open the series with a mix of smooth jazz, blues, swing and other favorites on Friday. Ross calls GoodVibes the series’ house band the audience looks forward to seeing.

A preview of the the third Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival will be on Aug. 9 with the Hal Melia Quartet, led by Melia, a member of the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra.

Aug. 16 will showcase the SSO Brass Quintet, made up of five brass section musicians doing fresh arrangements of popular songs.

The Aug. 23 season finale will bring another familiar and popular group, Champion City Trio with Dean Simms, Par Tolliver and Annette Turner, who do a set of music from the 1920s to the present. Simms is known for his Louis Armstrong renditions.

As a special incentive, Lunch on the Lawn attendees will be allowed to tour the Museum of Art’s exhibitions for free after the shows.

“We look forward to Lunch on the Lawn,” said Jessimi Jones, Springfield Museum of Art executive director. “It’s an opportunity to come to the museum, listen to great music and we hope people will visit us inside. We have a great partnership with the Symphony.”

For more information on the series, go www.springfieldsym.org.