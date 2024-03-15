Logan County groups, schools work to help community with aid

The Logan County Emergency Management Agency announced that a suspected tornado directly hit multiple structures in the Lakeview and Russells Point areas near Indian Lake, causing injuries and damage.

The United Way of Logan County has a Tornado Relief Fund set up at https://www.uwlogan.org.

For more information on the fund and community response, visit www.uwlogan.org/indian-lake-tornado-community-response.

The Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce said it would accept monetary donations to its “Fireworks Fund” and divert the money to tornado relief efforts.

Lots of people have asked to help. The EMA and Police have asked please DON’T come to IL region! We don’t need... Posted by Indian Lake Chamber on Friday, March 15, 2024

Indian Lake Schools opened Friday morning as a collection point for donations and supplies, according to the district’s Facebook page.

The district will organize donations and help distribute them to the affected areas. Suggested donations include batteries, work gloves, laundry soap, toiletries, garbage bags, paper products, tarps, baby formula, diapers, flashlights, underwear and bras.

Officials will pause on collection donations at the school starting at 5 p.m. today because they are “overwhelmed with materials and so blessed by our neighbors.” They said they do not need anymore clothes, but wrapped, ready made food, tarps, batteries and flashlights are most needed right now.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it did not need more volunteers to help in the continuing search and recovery efforts and asked people to avoid the area. They also asked people to hold off on messaging and calling the office in regards to volunteering for now.