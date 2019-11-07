springfield-news-sun logo
Dayton officer shot: Services for DelRio will be held at UD Arena

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption
Processional to Coroner's office for fallen Dayton officer

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By Breaking News Staff
Nov 7, 2019

UPDATE @ 5:20 p.m. (Nov. 7): Services, including a public visitation, have been set for Dayton Police detective Jorge DelRio, who died Thursday after he was shot Monday night in the line of duty.

>>Dayton officer shot: Injuries ‘not survivable;’ organs to be donated

A public visitation will be held at the University of Dayton Arena from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday.

>>PHOTOS: Law enforcement officers gather at hospital for injured detective

His funeral will also be at UD Arena on Tuesday beginning at noon. The final salute will be after the funeral, in the arena parking lot. There will be no graveside service.

A procession of marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles will accompany the detective’s body back to the funeral home following the funeral and final salute.

Anyone attending the funeral will be required to pass through a magnetometer to enter the arena.

On Wednesday, Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said DelRio, who was shot and critically injured Monday, would  not survive his injuries.

He was placed on life support for donation of his organs.

>> Dayton detective shot: Community reacts, offers support on social media

>> Timeline of shooting: Dayton police detective shot

Thursday morning, several law enforcement officers from various area jurisdictions gathered at Grandview Medical Center to honor DelRio.

>> Four booked into jail after Dayton police officer shot, wounded

We’ll continue to update this story as new details are made available.

