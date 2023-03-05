Literary classic ‘Pride and Prejudice’ coming to Clark State stage

Blondin said “Pride and Prejudice” brings out a lot of opinions and that makes it worth coming back to time and again. It’s the story of Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy, whose growing romance causes them to consider their own pride, prejudice and biases.

“It’s an absolutely timeless story, like it was written in 2023 and we can interpolate whether it’s a love story or not. It has brought out many fiercely-held opinions. People attach themselves to these characters because of the way Austen draws them,” she said.

Blondin sees herself most like Mr. Bennet, father of the five young women in the story. “Pride and Prejudice” also fits well into March being Women’s History Month.

As part of the lecture, paintings from the National Gallery will be presented to help the audience visualize the time period, but to not offput them to the story’s timelessness. Aquila’s interpretation will complement the rest.

“These are some of the highest quality productions, and they enjoy working with our staff and appreciating what they do,” Blondin said. “(Aquila does) something new each time out, from Shakespeare to ‘The Great Gatsby,’ giving a showcase of great works.”

While some attendees familiar with the story will attend, Blondin hopes a new audience will discover “Pride and Prejudice” and continue appreciation of classic literature.

“I’d love to see high school and junior high students and their parents attend. This show is a manual for living, a play-by-play of young women navigating their way in the world,” she said

HOW TO GO

What: “Aquila Theatre in Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’”

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, Kuss Auditorium, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7; pre-show lecture 5:45 p.m.

Admission: $15-40 (convenience and handling charges will also be added)