Lead D-Day invasion plane to land at Grimes Field in Urbana on Monday

“That’s All, Brother,” a C-47 piloted by Lt. Col. John Donalson, is expected to land at Grimes Field Airport in Urbana Monday.
The historic airplane flew in the D-Day invasion of Normandy. It is expected to land at Grimes Field at 9 a.m., according to the airport’s Facebook page. “As always, All Airport Events are Weather Dependent !!,” the Facebook page says.
The airport ramp will be open and visitors can tour the plane and see the crew.
The plane was a lead aircraft for the airborne invasion of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. The plane led some 800 C-47s that dropped more than 13,000 paratroopers into northeastern France.
After D-Day and other missions, the airplane returned to the United States and was sold on the civilian market in 1945, the museum said in a release Tuesday. Before it was sold, the plane also flew in operations Dragoon, Market Garden, Repulse and Varsity, according to a web site devoted to the plane’s history, https://thatsallbrother.org/.
“‘That’s All, Brother’ has been restored to its authentic 1944 condition, including its D-Day paint scheme and original interior,” the museum said in its release. “The aircraft returned to the skies over Normandy for the commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day in 2019.”
The plane is scheduled to depart Grimes Field on Tuesday morning for the Air Force Museum at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for a three-day visit. .
The aircraft will be available for viewing on static display at the Air Force Museum 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday; and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.
The aircraft departs the Air Force Museum by 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Visitors can watch the aircraft land and take off from the museum’s Memorial Park.