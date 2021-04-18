Lead D-Day invasion plane to land at Grimes Field in Urbana on Monday

“‘That’s All, Brother’ has been restored to its authentic 1944 condition, including its D-Day paint scheme and original interior,” the museum said in its release. “The aircraft returned to the skies over Normandy for the commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day in 2019.”

The plane is scheduled to depart Grimes Field on Tuesday morning for the Air Force Museum at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for a three-day visit. .

The aircraft will be available for viewing on static display at the Air Force Museum 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday; and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.

The aircraft departs the Air Force Museum by 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Visitors can watch the aircraft land and take off from the museum’s Memorial Park.