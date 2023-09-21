Kraft Heinz recalls cheese slices for choking hazard

CHICAGO — Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of processed cheese slices due to a choking hazard, the company announced.

The recall affects about 84,000 cases of individually wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices. Kraft initiated the recall after the company received several customer complaints about finding plastic stuck to a cheese slice, including six complaints which said they choked or gagged due to the hazard. No serious health injuries have been reported, according to Kraft Heinz.

The plastic film hazard stems from a “temporary issue” with one of the company’s wrapping machines, according to a news release from Kraft Heinz. The company said it has since fixed the machine and also inspected all other processing machines.

Products included in the recall include 16 oz Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese with an individual package UPC of 0 2100061526 and a “Best When Used By” date of Jan. 10 through Jan. 27, 2024. The individual packages contain and S and 72 in the manufacturing code.

Also included in Kraft Heinz’s recall are 3-pound multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Cheese with a carton UPC of 0 2100060491 3 and a “Best When Used By” date of Jan. 9 through Jan. 13, 2024, as well as Jan. 16, 2024.

Those who purchased these items should return them to the store they were purchased for an exchange or refund, according to the release. Customers can also contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Monday through Friday by phone at 1-800-280-8252 for additional questions or information.

“Kraft Heinz is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards and apologizes for this inconvenience,” the company said in its release.

