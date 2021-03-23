“It’s retraumatizing.” Springfield reacts as 10 killed in Colorado mass shooting

Police on Tuesday identified a 21-year-old man and the 10 people he killed when he opened fire inside a crowded Boulder, Colorado, supermarket on Monday.

The victims are Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Terri Leiker, 51; Eric Talley, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

Authorities said Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was from the Denver suburb of Arvada and that he engaged in a shootout with police inside the Boulder store. The suspect was being treated at a hospital and was expected to be booked into the county jail soon.

Investigators have not established a motive, but authorities believe he was the only shooter, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

The shooting in Colorado took place just days after eight people were shot and killed in Atlanta, a parallel to the Dayton shooting that took place just hours after a shooting in El Paso.

Clark County resident Jerri Jackson said the Boulder shooting hit her harder than other mass shootings around the country because her son, Matt McQuinn, was killed in the Aurora, Colorado, theater shootings.

McQuinn was shot and killed along with 11 others during a midnight showing of “The Dark Knight Rises” — a Batman movie. Seventy people were injured in the shooting.

Because the shootings took place in the same state, it brought back bad memories for her.

“My mind went back to the day I was waiting to hear the news on Matt and all the waiting,” she said about when she first heard about Monday’s shooting. “I try to stay away from news coverage about mass shootings, but this one I tended to watch more than others.”

Green was in the Oregon District the night of the Dayton shooting and held his father as he died.

“The last two shooters amazingly are alive, so maybe they can find out what’s going on, but in my case, we didn’t get closure,” Green said. “So it bothers me. Seeing the stuff that’s happening, and it’s real. It’s become very prevalent.”

He said he’s working to bring change so that other families don’t have to suffer like his.

Green said his message to the families suffering losses in the recent shootings is to be together. He said losing a loved one to a tragedy never gets easier.

“Keep your family close by and supported because it is a struggle because you’re still processing it. With the media attention like ours was, it’s kind of hard because you do have media and everybody calling, but if you can, process it,” Green said. “This is a journey, and it doesn’t get easier, it just gets bearable, and there is no time limit.”

Jackson said it’s important for the families to take care of themselves and for the public to honor the victims and not the perpetrator.

“And just remember there are thousands of people that grieve with you, love you and you’re not alone in this,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report