Issue 1 early voter turnout steady in Clark County, brisk in Champaign County

With the August special election focused on the sole issue of changing the Ohio Constitution, early voters are steadily turning up at the the Clark County Board of Elections.

And in Champaign County, “I would say we are pretty brisk here,” according to Chris Creamer, deputy director of the BOE.

Issue 1 would make it harder to amend the state’s constitution by, among other changes, requiring 60% voter approval instead of the simple majority rule in place for more than a century.

Amber Lopez, Clark County BOE’s deputy director, said while it is hard to compare the election to others, there are “definitely” more early voters than for previous special elections with local issues on the ballot. She said the turnout so far has been “pretty steady” day-to-day.

“We haven’t had another one with just a statewide issue and no local issues,” Lopez said.

According to the BOE website, 2,844 people have voted as of Thursday since early voting began July 11.

Lopez said the BOE was “prepared for anything” and staff members were unsure what to expect for this election. She said the absentee room was staffed with two employees at first, but with a “decent turnout,” they have increased that number to four.

Creamer said Champaign County turnout has been greater than other August elections, with more than 530 voters by Wednesday.

“Last year it was about 10 percent. This is more, this is certainly more,” Creamer said.

Day after day of double-digit early voters in a rural county “is significant for us in ostensibly an off-election,” he said.

Creamer said election officials expect interest to grow before Aug. 8, in part because of the Champaign County Fair, which is Aug. 4-11.

“We hope they will vote first and then enjoy a day at the fair,” Creamer said.

Early voting interest also is high in other counties. Butler County Board of Elections officials report voters are turning out in droves to make their voices heard on Issue 1. Butler County BOE Director Nicole Unzicker said as of early Wednesday around 3,100 voters had cast ballots since early voting began July 11.

“We have had a steady flow of voters during the first week of early voting,” she said. “Looking back at August 2022, during this first week we have surpassed the total amount of early voting for that whole election.”

Hamilton County also is seeing a high voter turnout ahead of the Aug. 8 election, according to our news partner, WCPO-9. As of July 17, more than 15,900 have cast an early ballot there, including in-person and mail-in absentee votes. That’s compared to 10,146 for the entire early voting cycle last year, WCPO reports.

Until July 28, local election offices are open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

On July 31, Aug. 2, 3 and 4, the hours expand, and early voting is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Aug. 1, voters can cast their ballots from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Voters can also turn up on Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Aug. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before Aug. 7.