Is Halloween forecast a trick or a treat? Depends on the night.

Witchy weather is in the forecast for some this Halloween weekend: spooky rain will fall at times with creepy clouds casting a gloomy shadow in the sky.
Trick-or-treaters may need to add an umbrella or rain gear to their costume this Halloween, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Weather-wise, today is the best day for Halloween activities. It will be sunny and dry with a high near 68 degrees.
That means trick-or-treaters in Clark County won’t need to worry about getting wet as they beg for candy from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
Tonight, skies will become mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 49 degrees.
Communities that celebrate Beggars Night on Sunday are sure to experience soggy weather, but it will be seasonably warm with a high near 65 degrees.
Chances for rain on Sunday increase during the day. Showers are expected mainly after 3 p.m. and will be likely during trick-or-treat times.
Rain will continue Sunday night with an overnight low around 56 degrees.
More rain is expected for Halloween on Monday.
Rain is likely Monday morning, with showers lingering during the day and possibly for trick-or-treat times. Many Champaign County communities celebrate trick or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Temperatures will be seasonable with highs for the day near 66 degrees. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low falling to around 50 degrees.
It will dry out for the rest of the week, with high temperatures expected in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
