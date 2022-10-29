Is Halloween forecast a trick or a treat? Depends on the night.

Communities that celebrate Beggars Night on Sunday are sure to experience soggy weather, but it will be seasonably warm with a high near 65 degrees.

Chances for rain on Sunday increase during the day. Showers are expected mainly after 3 p.m. and will be likely during trick-or-treat times.

Rain will continue Sunday night with an overnight low around 56 degrees.

More rain is expected for Halloween on Monday.

Rain is likely Monday morning, with showers lingering during the day and possibly for trick-or-treat times. Many Champaign County communities celebrate trick or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.

Temperatures will be seasonable with highs for the day near 66 degrees. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low falling to around 50 degrees.

It will dry out for the rest of the week, with high temperatures expected in the upper 60s to lower 70s.