I-70 eastbound slowed by crash at Clark County line

The three eastbound lanes were reduced to one lane of moving traffic, causing a backup that extended into Montgomery County. By about 12:40 p.m., traffic began to flow normally as the lanes reopened, according to emergency radio traffic.

Emergency medical personnel at the scene treated and transported the driver of the car, who sustained injuries not considered to be life-threatening, a fire official said.

CareFlight initially was placed on standby, but canceled a short time later.