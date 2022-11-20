Hunger is not a choice, giving is

I hope that as you read this, you live in a home that has access to affordable, nutritious food to sustain yourself and your family. There is a sad reality that one in four people in our community — many of them children — are in a situation where they live with food insecurity and might not know where their next meal will come from. Those who are hungry in our community include seniors, low-income workers, those who find themselves in a first-time emergency, and individuals and families who have been impacted by the pandemic and its economic fallout over the past three years.
Together, we can help. For decades, the readers of the News-Sun have opened their hearts and wallets to support Community Food Relief, which raises money for Second Harvest Foodbank. Last year, thanks to your generosity, Community Food Relief raised more than $14,500, providing more than 87,000 meals. Every penny donated to Community Food Relief is used to buy food to feed hungry families right here in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties.
There’s something special about our community, the way we look out for one another. We stand together during hard times, and we don’t let our friends and neighbors go hungry.
Thank you for your compassion and generosity. Your support makes a difference.
Sincerely,
Jana Collier
Publisher
Springfield News-Sun
Giving is easy, and your donations are tax deductible:
- Go to www.SpringfieldNewsSun.com/foodrelief to give online or scan this QR code
- Send a check to Community Food Relief, 20 North Murray St., Springfield, OH 45503
- Look for the envelopes inserted in the Springfield News-Sun in today’s paper and on Dec. 4 and Dec. 18.
