How close was Issue 1 in Clark County? Just one vote

Ohio voters resoundingly defeated Issue 1 in Tuesday’s special election, but in Clark County, which has voted more in line with Republicans in recent years, the totals help tell the story of why the proposal failed.

In the county’s 76 precincts, more than 32,000 voters cast ballots.

Those voting no on Issue 1 totaled 16,015, according to unofficial results. Yes voters were one vote less than that with 16,014.

Statewide, voters rejected Issue 1 by a margin of 57% to 43%, according to unofficial numbers.

How did those voting early vs. those on Election Day break down in Clark County? Voting absentee by mail totaled 1,805 people, while early in-person had 5,857 voters. On Tuesday, 24,377 people cast ballots.

The 37.1% turnout represented 32,039 of Clark County’s 86,422 registered voters.

Officials had said the turnout was strong for an August special election.

