Holding off on your health screenings, flu shot? Here’s a free event to have them done in Springfield

Breast cancer screenings will be offered from the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit. Schedule an appointment at 937-523-9332; doctor’s orders are not necessary.

No-cost flu shots will be offered by the Clark County Combined Health District. Recipients’ insurance will be billed.

Anybody interested in personal fitness will find several resources with information available on topics including muscle strength, endurance and flexibility that will be evaluated by experts in the field. Gentle yoga, healthy eating and holistic health will also be covered, along with stress-reducing chair massages offered.

Exercise can also earn you a tasty drink with the return of one of last year’s most popular attractions, the Smoothie Bike, on which you can peddle yourself a tasty and nutritious smoothie drink.

An interactive exhibit, the Hidden in Plain Sight display, will show how to reduce risk factors that could affect young people using addictive substances, where they may hide them, how to spot them and professionals to talk about it.

The main exhibit hall will be filled with more than 60 exhibitors with free samples including healthy foods, activities and demonstrations.

A new fun addition will be scavenger bingo, which inspires visitors to check out various vendors to find symbols with healthy activities, fill out their card and be eligible to win prizes.

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance the experience,” said Rogers

One of CHF’s handiest products will also be available, its free resource guide, a directory of daily living and health resources in the community. For kids, the My Plates guide will teach ages 4-10 about portion size and encourage to eat from all the health groups.

Rogers credits the sponsors and volunteers who work with CHF to make this the most anticipated one-stop health event of the year.

“You don’t have to spend all two hours here, but it’s a good start to getting on your way to a healthier life. That’s part of our mission and vision for the community,” she said.

HOW TO GO

What: Health Expo ‘22

Where: Hollenbeck Bayley Arts and Conference Center, 275 South Limestone St., Springfield

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28

Admission: free

More info: 937-523-7000 or www.facebook.com/CommunityHealthFound/