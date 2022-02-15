Crews battle large fire with high flames, heavy smoke in Springfield

Flames were 10 feet high coming from a two-car garage fire on Tuesday afternoon that has shut down Summit Street in Springfield.
Heavy smoke could be seen across the city when crews were called shortly before 1 p.m. to the fire in the 1600 block of Summit Street.
The flames initially were about 10 feet high coming from the detached garage, and a car inside was engulfed.
Firefighters were trying to keep the blaze from spreading to the home situated about 10 feet from the garage.
No injuries have been reported, and we are working to learn what caused the fire.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey