Haitian Flag Day celebrations planned in Springfield

Two celebrations of Haitian Flag Day are scheduled for Thursday, May 18, in Springfield, which has experienced a large influx of Haitian immigrants in recent years.
The first event, beginning at 7:45 a.m., is a city of Springfield observance open to the public.
“We want to honor the contributions of the Haitian people in our community on a day that is key in their national pride,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck in a release. “One of the things that makes our community strong and prosperous is the diversity of the people who choose Springfield as their home, place of business or destination to visit. That’s something we always want to celebrate.”
The city event — near the flagpole on the City Hall Plaza — will begin with the raising of the Haitian flag and singing of the Haitian national anthem. A city proclamation and remarks will follow that.
The Haitian Flag Day Fair and Festival is planned from 1 to 9 p.m. at the Veterans Park Amphitheater at 250 Cliff Park Road. Entry is free.
That event will feature Haitian food, art, music, remarks and live performances. Headliners include Toto Necessite, Delly Francois, J-Flash and Harriett J.
“Let’s celebrate diversity and the Haitian culture in Springfield,” said a promotional flyer for the event.