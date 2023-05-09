Haitian Flag Day celebrations planned in Springfield

The first event, beginning at 7:45 a.m., is a city of Springfield observance open to the public.

“We want to honor the contributions of the Haitian people in our community on a day that is key in their national pride,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck in a release. “One of the things that makes our community strong and prosperous is the diversity of the people who choose Springfield as their home, place of business or destination to visit. That’s something we always want to celebrate.”