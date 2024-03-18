Habitat for Humanity to host dedication ceremony for New Carlisle home

Crafter has been a nurse’s aide for about 22 years, and her family lives in Springfield. The main reason she applied to get a house was for her children. The family’s current home is in a dangerous neighborhood and not well maintained.

“With this new home, Dionka is optimistic her family will be safe and have a better life,” Habitat officials said.

Those in the program must complete 275 “sweat equity” hours of volunteer time on a house, in the store or through education classes, in which 40 hours of homeowner training is needed. Crafter surpassed her “sweat equity” with more than 400 hours in addition to taking classes.

As a result of meeting the program requirements, Crafter will be purchasing her new home at market rate with a 0% interest mortgage.

The Crafters are also a partner family for this year’s Carter Home Build, which is in honor of former president Jimmy Carter and late first lady Rosalynn Carter.

“The partner family for the Carter Honor Build this year could not be more resilient. Dionka is a remarkable woman whose dream of providing stability and safety for her four children has led her to Dayton Habitat,” officials said. “Having rented homes for years, Dionka faced adversity after surgery left her unable to work, landing her and her family in a homeless shelter. Today, she strives for a better life for her children, navigating the challenges of an unsafe neighborhood and an ill-maintained home.”

“Dionka’s story embodies the essence of what Habitat stands for—a chance for families to break the cycle of uncertainty and build a secure future. She, too, is embarking on a life-changing journey as a Habitat Homebuyer, ready to provide her children with a stable and safe environment they can call their own,” officials added.

The Carters’ journey with Habitat started in 1984, marking the start of the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project. Over the years, the project built, renovated and repaired 4,417 homes in 14 countries with the help of 106,100 volunteers.

“Tireless advocates for affordable, decent housing, the Carter family dedicated over three decades to Habitat. Their work left an indelible mark on families around the world,” Habitat officials said. “The Carters’ compassion and dedication illuminated the path for a world where everyone has a decent place to live.”

In honor of their impact, Habitat for Humanity has a branded build that “echoes the spirit of commitment and community the Carters championed.” The project is a tribute to their dedication and “continues their legacy of creating homes and transforming lives.”

The dedication ceremony will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 22, at 610 W. Madison St. in New Carlisle.

To RSVP, visit https://daytonhabitat.org/news-events/event-calendar.html/event/2024/03/22/crafter-family-dedication-/474054.