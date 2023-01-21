Grammy-winning pop star Sheena Easton to perform at Clark State

Multiple Grammy Award-winner Sheena Easton will sing her hits when she comes to the Kuss Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. March 16. Tickets are on sale and cost $20-40 plus fees.

The Scottish-born Easton burst onto the U.S. charts in 1981 with the number one smash “Morning Train (Nine to Five),” “Modern Girl” and the title song to the James Bond movie “For Your Eyes Only” that hit number four, also earning the distinction of being the only Bond theme singer to appear in the opening credits performing the song.