Graham High School names homecoming court

The Graham High School Homecoming Court has been announced. On the court are: Ivy Hatfield, Mia Traylor, Mazzy Johnson, Reese Fisher, Lilly Blair, Madison Lute, Marlee Kite, Gretchen Boggs, Jack Bonham, Josh Black, Josh Still, Spencer Hannahs, Jack Boggs, Ben Sells, Eli Hollingsworth and Adam Levy.