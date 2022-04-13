Governor launches Southwest Ohio branch of Narcotics Intelligence Center in West Chester

The southwest Ohio ONIC office is staffed with criminal intelligence analysts and computer forensic specialists who help local law enforcement agencies trace drug trafficking organizations back to their ringleaders and suppliers through intelligence-driven investigations, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

DeWine first launched the ONIC in 2019 with offices in Columbus and Cleveland. Due to statewide demand for ONIC’s services, the governor worked with the Ohio General Assembly to secure additional funding to create new offices in northwest and southwest Ohio.