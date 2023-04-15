Gov. DeWine visits Springfield school to see implementation of science-backed reading approach

“What we’re trying to do is take this science of reading in every classroom,” DeWine said. “One of the challenges is most teachers have not been taught that... But it seems that teachers can make that transition and get feedback it’s actually working.”

Teachers have been participating in a lot of training centered around the science of reading, and there are coaches that work with teachers to implement the curriculum, said principal Deborah Howard. However, there has been some challenges to shift the mindset to the new approach

“Even though it has a total pardon shift for us, we’re finding that this new science of reading and this letter training is giving them that ‘ah ha’ moment and we’re actually seeing it in our data,” she said. “When we do our progress monitoring every two weeks, we are seeing growth and confidence.”

Three teachers — Tricia Hannahs, Kayla Carson and Shawn Caruthers — and reading specialist Nicole Palmer said one of the good things about this approach is that the students see their scores go up, that they can actually read, and it gives them more confidence. They also said they weren’t skeptical of the new reading approache because of the professional development, support and training they receive.

“I think our district does a wonderful job of getting us the training. We’re really just building on those skills and drilling those,” Carson said. “We’re reaching all learners now, so the ones that were struggling to read, they like this type of reading too.”

DeWine said they are putting a “tremendous” focus on reading because it’s not only especially important to young people but also to everyone in the state.

“If they can read, they can have a great chance to live up to their fullest potential. If they can’t read, it’s pretty tough to do,” he said. "

DeWine and his wife Fran have visited 11 schools so far to see how this approach is implemented, and said it’s high speed and that kids are engaged in it.

“This thing is moving, and these kids are into it and these teachers are into it. They have figured out that this is the way really for kids to learn how to read,” he said. “What we want for our kids is for them to have a great joy in reading so that they want to read but they can’t get the joy or the comprehension unless they can actually read.”