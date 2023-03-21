Good food turns into good deeds for Clark County Food Fiends

The mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to have surgery. The group used a pumpkin pie eating contest, a chili cook-off, costume contest and hayrides to collect money.

“We ended up raising and donating $11,0000 to give to the family to help them through,” Ray said

Then came Macluminate.

A Food Fiends member shared information about a man named Mac who works at McDonalds and made customers happy and is a bright light for others.

“Mac works at the drive-thru. It’s a simple job, but Mac takes it to a level never seen before,” Ray said.

Hundreds of others who had engaged with Mac commented, Ray said.

“it was very compelling. People started really looking at their drive-thru guy, their cashier, their waiters,” Ray said. “We raised $5,500 for Mac. He’s since told me, ‘You have no idea how this has changed my life.’”

The idea took off and Macluminate — an award named for the original recipient — was born. Another award soon followed.

Kellie, a cashier at Kroger, was honored with a Macluminate award and $4,000 after the Facebook page blew up when she was nominated by a Food Fiends member.

“There were people who said they get in her line no matter what, even if it’s longer, just to see her,” Ray said. “Think about that. Most of us cant wait one minute longer than we have to for anything, but people will wait in her line just to have a moment with her.”

Macluminate highlights the importance of unsung heroes who exemplify the highest of level of service and the best of humanity.

“So often there are people we just take for granted,” Ray said. “But when someone brightens our day and makes us feel gratitude welling up, it needs to be recognized.

Food Fiends members also know they will be cheered on and supported by fellow members.

A teacher at Warder Park School offers a cooking class as a reward for good student behavior and posts about it. Ray reached out to a fellow Food Fiend who is a seamstress and asked if would be possible to make aprons for the class with the Food Fiends logo. She jumped on board saying she would cover all costs, supply the materials, make the aprons and started to work on it immediately.