Girl charged after Catholic Central shooter hoax

A 12-year-old girl has been charged in connection to Tuesday’s hoax call of an active shooter at Catholic Central School, according to the Springfield Police Division.
Police arrested the girl on a charge of inducing panic, according to a city statement.
Investigators believe she placed the call in which a false report of an active shooter at the school was issued.
Following the call, the school was put on lockdown as Springfield police conducted a search of the building. School closed for the day.
At that time, police determined that no actual threat existed, no one had been injured and that the report had been a hoax.
Following her arrest, the girl was placed in the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.
This is a developing story.
