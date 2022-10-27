springfield-news-sun logo
Girl charged after Catholic Central shooter hoax

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

A 12-year-old girl has been charged in connection to Tuesday’s hoax call of an active shooter at Catholic Central School, according to the Springfield Police Division.

Police arrested the girl on a charge of inducing panic, according to a city statement.

Investigators believe she placed the call in which a false report of an active shooter at the school was issued.

Following the call, the school was put on lockdown as Springfield police conducted a search of the building. School closed for the day.

At that time, police determined that no actual threat existed, no one had been injured and that the report had been a hoax.

Following her arrest, the girl was placed in the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

This is a developing story.

