Georgia man dies after crash into pole, ditch in Clark County

A Georgia man has died after crashing into a pole in Bethel Township Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Eugene Mckelvin, 53, of Powder Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said in a release that at around 2:19 p.m. Mckelvin was driving a 2017 Ford Mustang on state Route 235 when the car went off the left side of the road, crashing into a light pole and a ditch.

The highway patrol was assisted on scene by the Bethel Twp. Fire and EMS, New Carlisle Fire and EMS and the Clark County Coroner’s Office.