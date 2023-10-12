Georgia man dies after crash into pole, ditch in Clark County

By
0 minutes ago
A Georgia man has died after crashing into a pole in Bethel Township Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Eugene Mckelvin, 53, of Powder Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said in a release that at around 2:19 p.m. Mckelvin was driving a 2017 Ford Mustang on state Route 235 when the car went off the left side of the road, crashing into a light pole and a ditch.

The highway patrol was assisted on scene by the Bethel Twp. Fire and EMS, New Carlisle Fire and EMS and the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

