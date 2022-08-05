Garage sale, blood drive among events happening this weekend in Clark, Champaign counties

Graham Food Pantry

Graham Local School District’s Falconland Market, located in the second-grade pod at the elementary school, will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Museum Tours

The Pennsylvania House Museum will be open for tours from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Donations are $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at Shawnee Place Apartments from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday at 102 E. Main St. in Springfield.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

Springfield Blood Drive

The Maiden Lane Church of God monthly Springfield community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 1201 Maiden Lane.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the “Hit a Double” insulated beverage bottle, while supplies last. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate through Aug 27 at any blood drive or the Donation Center will be entered in the weekly “Pick Your Prize” drawings for a PlayStation5, a Solo Stove, a YETI Hopper Backpack Cooler, or a Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Each weekly winner will get to choose from the same four prizes.

CBC has new online tools donors can use to save time while they’re helping save lives. Download the new “Donor Time App” from any app store and use it to find blood drives and make an appointment to donate. Donors can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before they arrive for their blood donation. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Urbana Library Event

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St. in Urbana, will host creating a banner using Canva.com at 7 p.m. on Monday. During this free class, attendees will learn how to design a banner using Canva.com, discuss things to keep in mind when designing a banner, how to upload your own graphics, then move to the Imagine Lab to view a demonstration of the large format printer. this is open to adults and teens. Registration is required on the library’s website.