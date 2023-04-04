Gabe’s $77M Springfield distribution center celebrates opening with event today

Gabriel Brothers Inc., also known as retailer Gabe’s, is holding the grand opening of its $77.5 million Springfield distribution center this afternoon.
“We are excited for Gabe’s and are pleased they are seeing the opportunity the greater Springfield community offers from quality of life, workforce and ability to help them grow,” said Mike McDorman, president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Partnership. “The many years of effort to make the PrimeOhio II Industrial Park a great site has paid off. Gabe’s is a perfect fit for the park and a great addition to our community. This investment is exactly what we envisioned for the park.”
Gabe’s officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. today to celebrate its distribution center being fully operational, according to a company press release. The public is invited to attend.
Gabe’s began construction at its 1801 Prime Parkway property in mid-October 2021, and the company began filling positions at the distribution center last fall.
More than 200 positions have been filled at the site, with the company aiming to hire more than 800 full-time and part-time jobs over five years. Roles include material handlers, packers, sorters, equipment operators, truck drivers, counters, maintenance, administration, supervisors and managers, according to the company.
“This innovative facility signifies the next key phase of our growth,” says Gabe’s CEO Jason Mazzola. “This is the largest investment in our company history and will enable us to double our store footprint over the next 10 years. It is a critical part of our evolution, and we’re so grateful to be here.”
Gabe’s currently has around 20 retail stores in Ohio, a presence that played a part in the chain selecting Springfield as the location of its new distribution center. The retailer’s closest location to Springfield is on North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek.
