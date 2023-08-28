Funeral service for child killed in bus crash, grand jury for driver both today

A funeral service for the Northwestern Local Schools student who died Tuesday in a bus crash that also injured dozens will be held today.

The service for Aiden Clark, 11, will be held at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Church on Valley Loop Road in Springfield. A family gathering will be held after the service at 12:30 p.m.

Visitation was held at the church on Sunday.

The Northwestern school district canceled classes for today to allow staff and students to attend the services.

Aiden was killed Tuesday morning in the 4100 block of Troy Road (Ohio 41) at Lawrenceville, northwest of Springfield in Clark County. A 2010 Honda Odyssey went left of the center line into the path of the oncoming school bus.

The bus driver attempted to avoid the Honda by driving onto the shoulder, but the bus still collided with the minivan. The bus and van went off the side of the road, with the bus rolling over. Bystanders and first responders pushed the bus onto its side to help the passengers.

Northwestern Local Schools were closed Wednesday and Thursday, and students returned Friday to an outpouring of support from the community.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, was arraigned Thursday on a fourth-degree felony vehicular homicide charge in the incident. The case is expected to be presented to the Clark County Grand Jury on Monday.

Joseph pleaded not guilty to Judge Daniel Carey, and a $100,000 cash or surety bond was set, due to him being a potential flight risk.

Joseph and a passenger in the minivan had non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Mercy Health-Springfield.

Nearly two dozen of the 52 students on the bus sustained injuries that sent them to hospitals in the region.

There was an outpouring of community support throughout the week following the bus crash, with more than $78,000 being raised for a fundraiser and meal train for the Clark family.

On Aiden’s obituary page, than 100 people donated trees, flowers, money or offered condolences to the family.

“This guy will be remembered for decades. His classmates will honor him by emulating his kindness, quirkiness, joyfulness and energy. May God bless and comfort you,” one person who donated money said.