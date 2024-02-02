Former News-Sun publisher who also served on civic groups dies

The lifelong Springfield resident graduated from Springfield High School in 1951 and from Ohio University in 1955 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, according to his obituary.

Hibbett worked first in journalism at the Xenia Gazette before being drafted to serve in the United States Army. After serving, he returned to Springfield and worked for the Springfield Daily News in sports, focusing on Wittenberg University and high school sports. Family members noted his occasional assignments covering his beloved Cincinnati Reds.

He served as sports editor and city editor but moved into the business side of the operation, becoming business manager, vice president, general manager, president and publisher. He retired from the Springfield News-Sun in 1991.

Bill Swaim, who became publisher after Hibbett retired, considered him a mentor who was liked by all the staff, adding he will be missed.

“Dick was a great newspaper man who helped me many times,” Swaim said. “He always wanted to do the right thing.”

Added Swaim: “He introduced me to golf, but I was never as good as he was.”

Jack Bianchi, former News-Sun managing editor who like Hibbett worked in sports then news, said he was a friend to employees, knew all their names and always had concern for his “News-Sun family” in making any critical decisions.

Bianchi said Hibbett’s experience working in every area of the paper helped him learn “the complexities of each department so he would have his blueprint of how those pieces of the puzzle fit together to produce an award-winning newspaper.”

Hibbett met his wife of 63 years, Kristin (Harley) Hibbett, at the newspaper. She survives, as do their children, Kelly (Bob) Kavanaugh of Springfield, Kara (Joe) Wickham of Columbus, and Randy (Annette) Hibbett of Springfield. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

In addition, Hibbett served on a variety of civic boards, including the Community Progress Council, Chamber of Commerce, Springfield Symphony, Springfield Museum of Art, Friends of Mercy, United Way and the Clark County Mental Health Foundation.

He chaired the committee to restore Memorial Hall and co-chaired the committee to build a new Clark County Public Library, according to his obituary. He was also a member of Rotary, the University Club, and the Springfield Country Club.

The Springfield City School District honored Hibbett in 2014 as an Alumni of Distinction.

Private services will be held at the convenience of family, and they asked for memorial contributions to be made to the Springfield Foundation, Springfield Symphony or Ohio Hospice.