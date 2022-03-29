First Financial Bank increases minimum wage for associates to $18 per hour

All associates at First Financial Bank are guaranteed a minimum wage of $18 per hour, the company has announced.
The new minimum went into effect March 18. FFB said in a news release the change is to further position the bank as an employer of choice.
“Investing in our people is a winning strategy, and our updated compensation plan helps us to stand out as a highly desirable place to work,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial Bank. “We want our associates to have more of their best days at work with us, supported by competitive wages and a workplace that prioritizes wellbeing and encourages engagement and development.”
The increase applies to all current and future First Financial associates throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, FFB said in its release.
“An additional community service program includes 8 hours of PTO for full-time associates to pursue volunteer opportunities during work hours,” the release states. “First Financial’s PTO donation program also allows associates to donate accrued, unused PTO that can be accessed by co-workers who are facing catastrophic events or family medical emergencies that may necessitate time away from work.”
