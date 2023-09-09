Xenia man killed in Clark County crash Friday night

A 29-year-old man was killed in a crash Clark County Friday night, according to a statement from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP identified the man as Daniel Steven Lamar Nelson,

Crews responded to reports of a crash around 7:30 p.m. on State Route 72 near Hedgely Road in Clark County, OSHP said.

Nelson drove a 2001 Ford F150 pick-up truck southbound on SR-72 when he went off the left side of the roadway. He hit a rocking retaining wall and then a utility pole, the patrol said.

Debris from the crash caused minor damage to a second vehicle, the patrol added.

He was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center and then later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital, where Nelson died from his injuries.

State Route 72 was closed in both directions for about three hours and remained restricted to one lane throughout the night while Ohio Edison made repairs to the utility lines.

The crash remains under investigation.