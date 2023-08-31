Familiar fun, new features for 41st Fair at New Boston

It’s time for that Labor Day weekend phenomenon when a time warp opens up in George Rogers Clark Park for two days, transporting visitors back to experience life in the late 18th and early 19th Centuries.

Take in the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of the years from 1793-1810 when the Fair at New Boston sets up tents, battle fields and opens taverns and shops from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the park, located at 930 S. Tecumseh Road.

The event is family-friendly and everyone is welcome. Visitors can learn customs of those days, eat food of the time, watch battle reenactments and even meet a one of the presidents of the time.

Now in its 41st year, the Fair at New Boston has endured as the only trade fair of its type covering this time period. But carrying it on isn’t easier for Kris Shultz, one of three fairmasters.

“The nature of historical reenactment is changing. There aren’t as many young people into it as there used to be,” he said. “We’ve got alterations but also enhancements. We always try to ensure the public a wide variety of entertainment and education.”

A first-time group visiting is The Swordsmanship Museum and Academy of Michigan, demonstrating Historical European Martial Arts such as long swords and rapiers. The small sword, a popular 19th Century military weapon, will be part of their demonstrations along with dueling.

While visitors will meet a variety of people of the time including Shawnee Indian Chief Black Hoof, Simon Kenton and Daniel Boone, they may run into another special first-time fair visitor. Over the years, not many U.S. Presidents have visited, save for George Washington long ago.

In 2023, they may chance upon James Madison, the fourth president of the United States, known as the “Father of the Constitution” for helping draft it and the Bill of Rights.

The Native American village has been cleaned up and enhancements added. Shultz said there are long-term plans to make the area even more historically accurate.

New Native American presenters will also attend, including some from other nations such as representatives of the Seneca, traveling from New York. A new battle reenactment will occur, the Whiskey Rebellion from the 1790s, the country’s first big tax rebellion.

Visitors can also look out for a variety of random events in addition to scheduled activities. Should a petty crime occur, you can see swift justice in a replica of how the judicial process was enacted.

Just make sure you get a full belly from the mainstays like ham and beans, sausage on a stick or the popular scotch eggs. For the thirsty, the Black Horse Tavern will feature a new pale ale, while a new vendor will sell gourmet coffee that is period-correct.

Shultz said these are the types of things that make The Fair at New Boston stand out. Given the planning for the following year’s event occurs just two days after it ends, continues through winter and physical work at the park begins in early July, it’s worth the hard work.

“We’ll keep plugging away and doing the best we can to giving the public a memorable event. We’re looking for good weather and want the people to come out and enjoy it this year and in years to come,” Shultz said.

HOW TO GO

What: The Fair at New Boston

Where: George Rogers Clark Park, 936 S. Tecumseh Rd., Springfield

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3

Admission: At gate, $10 ages 12-older; $8 active-duty military and first responders with ID; $5 ages 6-11; free for ages 5-under

More info: grcha.org/fair-new-boston/