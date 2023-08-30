Fair at New Boston: Let your hair down with history, food, fun

It has been an exciting couple of weeks at George Rogers Clark Historic Park west of Springfield.

The 41st Fair at New Boston is happening this coming weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3. The residents of New Boston, otherwise known as the members of the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association, have been taking the all the pieces out of the storage barn and have reassembled the town.

I get almost giddy when I see those white canvas tents go up on the field behind the Hertzler House. I call it my hometown, but it’s a bit more like Brigadoon appearing for just a few days every year instead of once a century.

The very name of the Fair at New Boston causes some confusion. If you look on an Ohio map you will find a city named New Boston along the Ohio River. Well, that is the wrong New Boston. Don’t go there this weekend. It is a lovely place, but the wrong town for the Fair.

The New Boston on the Ohio River was platted in 1791, but our New Boston on the Mad River wasn’t platted until 1809. They hadn’t heard that the name had already been taken.

Unaware of its competition on the Ohio River, our New Boston grew. It had log cabins, a tavern and a cemetery. A mill was built nearby. The little town was growing until 1817 when a vote was taken to decide which village in the newly formed Clark County would become the county seat. Springfield won by only one vote.

Immediately, New Boston residents moved to Springfield. They disassembled their cabins and moved the logs into Springfield, where they rebuilt. Some dug up their deceased relatives in the New Boston Cemetery and transplanted them in Springfield.

A few graves are all that remains of Clark County’s New Boston. The cemetery is located next to the eastbound Lower Valley Pike exit off State Route 4. The big white Fair at New Boston banner is along one edge of the cemetery.

That banner is announcing that New Boston is back and the pioneer spirit is still alive in Clark County. Come celebrate the history of Clark County, of Ohio, and of the United States.

Over the last 41 years we have not let crazy weather, gas prices, or a pandemic get in our way. When a favored entertainer, character, or artisan “retires” (and a lot of them have been doing that lately), we find another. There is always something or someone new to see and new treasures to purchase in the stores. Bring plenty of cash since some of our merchants don’t accept cards.

This year President James Madison will be with us for the first time. The president likes to talk with patrons in the taverns or just relaxing in the shade. He will probably comment about the new sword fighters. We’ve heard say these fencers tend to not stay in their allotted area. They bear watching.

The Eastern Woodland Indian village continues to be a cool place to rest and enjoy the variety of Native American lodgings. The Algonquin styled long house is always fascinating. And, no, you will not find any tepees. Those belong out west, not here.

There’s some construction going on in the big white Hertzler Barn, so we’ve had to move our historic person presentations back to the Fairmasters Tent. Some of our entertainers and artisans have asked to move to new spots as well, so there’s a game of musical chairs going on.

Be sure to get a map and entertainment schedule when you arrive and pay admission at the gate, which is open at 10 a.m. both days and closes at 6 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Our food booths, or 18th century “food trucks,” are sure to delight. Some new cold adult beverages have been added to tavern menus. Remember to arrive at the Fair hungry.

Come to New Boston on the Mad River and let your hair down. Don’t think about labor or work on Labor Day weekend’s Saturday or Sunday. Come dance instead in the streets with us.

New Boston is still here.