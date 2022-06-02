Events planned for Clark, Champaign counties this weekend

Attention must be paid, a theatrical experience featuring community youth combining dance, music, and the theater arts to explore, to understand, and to start a conversation about substance abuse and addiction, will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Clark State Performing Arts Center’s Turner Studio Theater, 300 S. Fountain Ave. This is free and open seating begins at 6:30 p.m. This production is sponsored by Clark County Partners in Prevention Coalition and Oesterlen Services for Youth with support from The Gary Geis Dance Company and the Clark State PAC.

Springfield Community Clean Up Day

The City of Springfield’s Community Clean Up Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Global Impact STEM Academy, 700 S. Limestone St. and Davey Moore Park, 600 S. Western Ave. This free event will allow Springfield residents to dispose of all unwanted household items such as bulk items, furniture, tires, mattresses, etc. Paints, chemicals, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, business or non-residential waste cannot be accepted. For questions or more information, call 937-324-7385.

Pennsylvania House Museum Tours

The Pennsylvania House Museum will be open for tours from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 5 and Saturday, June 18. Donations are $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Explore Springfield officials ponder economic incentive for project that aims to build 258 homes

Blood Drives

The Community Blood Center will host two blood drives on Monday, June 6:

The Victory Church drive will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 9025 Bellefontaine Road in New Carlisle.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints drive will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 4400 Derr Road in Springfield.

Everyone who registers to donate gets the “Step Up to the Plate” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220. Donate at any CBC blood drive through Aug. 27 and be automatically entered in a drawing to win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies game at Great American Ball Park, followed by a Cole Swindell concert, plus $100 in concession stand gift cards.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.