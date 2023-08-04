Event center, dinner theater planned for downtown Springfield

Springfield City Commissioners approved a Community Reinvestment Area Agreement with Champion City Commons LLC that will bring an investment of $1.95 million and a 600-seat event center/dinner theater downtown, with additional restaurant and retail space expected to follow within the year.

Developer Levi Duncan, owner of the former High Street Methodist Church at 102 W. High St., plans to have the initial work completed in time for participation in Holiday in the City later this year.

Springfield Economic Development Manager Bobby Bruno outlined an agreement giving the project a 12-year, 75% real property tax exemption at the Tuesday City Commission meeting.

Duncan told commission members his interest in the project was sparked when he noticed the vacant church building, which appeared to be deteriorating. He envisioned repurposing the space and purchased the structure in April.

“When I walked in and saw the arches inside, I knew something special could be done,” Duncan said.

He is currently working with a local architect to prepare Phase 1 of the project, which will create an event location and dinner theater in the main sanctuary of the former church. The structure also has an existing commercial kitchen that can be updated and used for catering and dinner theater functions.

“It can be used for weddings, corporate events as well as the dinner theater, which is the milestone we are aiming to hit this fall,” Duncan said.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Phase 2 of the project is planned to follow with the addition of 2-3 restaurants that will include outdoor seating options in another portion of the building, with anticipated opening in spring of 2024. By fall of 2024, Duncan expects Phase 3 to approach completion with the addition of 10 to 12 multiple retail spaces included in the project.

Duncan expressed appreciation to city officials for the cooperation and assistance he’s received in pursuit of the project.

“A project of this size comes together through relationships,” he told commissioners.

He has been working with Community Navigators of Springfield’s Small Business Development Center, the city’s business development team and local banks to make his vision a reality.

“The teams you have in the city are amazing. Coming from Maryland, I can tell you it’s different by leaps and bounds,” Duncan said. “I came here as a member of Space Force to end my career and retire. The SBDC also helped me start my remodeling business (Liberty Remodeling) from my head. I now have 12-15 employees. You guys really, really do a great job with small businesses once you make those connections.”

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Duncan plans to hold an open house for the public today and Saturday, Aug 4-5, so people can hear about project and see the facility. Those who attend from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday can make offers on items that will otherwise be discarded, including dinnerware, chairs, silverware, kitchen items etc.