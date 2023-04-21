‘Elvis Elvis Elvis!’ to pay musical tribute to the King

Explore Second woman hospitalized in Springfield townhome explosion dies

Hendry said one of the secrets of his being the 2013 Elvis Tribute Artist World Champion and Martin being the Images of the King World Champion in 2016 is, above all, they are Elvis fans and they looked up to him.

“He’s hard to replicate so you practice. The most important thing is that velvety voice,” Hendry said. “I’m primarily a concert Elvis, the way my voice is and he was doing the bigger songs in the ‘70s and I really needed to perfect it. I’ve always been a drummer, so that helped with the rhythm.”

Hendry said besides Elvis always moving the way he wanted to move, not scripted moves, and making eye contact with the audience brought them into the performances that much more.

Growing up in Canada, he was introduced to the King by his dad, who was a huge fan. It didn’t take much persuasion.

“Nobody looked like this guy, women loved him and he just had to give it 100 percent. But most of all, no other voice was like Elvis’s,” said Hendry. “He changed the world; everybody knows the name Elvis.”

While he’s never lost popularity, the award-winning 2022 Elvis biopic has spawned a new generation of fans. Hendry has seen little kids in Elvis-inspired jumpsuits and clamoring for pictures with him during his regular performances in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and doesn’t see the interest declining anytime in the future.

“His music will transcend the generations and never die. I just know the audience in Springfield will enjoy what we do thoroughly,” Hendry said.

HOW TO GO

What: Elvis Elvis Elvis! – A Tribute to the King

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Admission: $32.50-55.50 (plus fees)

More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org