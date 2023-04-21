‘Elvis Elvis Elvis!’ to pay musical tribute to the King

It takes more than a jumpsuit, hip movements and a curled upper lip to pay the ultimate homage to the King of Rock and Roll. There are countless Elvis Presley imitators and tributes, but few can call themselves Elvis world champions.
There shouldn’t be any suspicious minds when it comes to Tim “E” Hendry and Ted Torres Martin, who can claim those titles and who have combined to bring the four major phases of Presley’s career for “Elvis, Elvis, Elvis! – A Tribute to the King” at the Clark State Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The show is presented by the Springfield Arts Council, and tickets are still available.
Elvis changed popular culture when he burst onto the scene in the mid-1950s, helping the new sound of rock and roll into the mainstream with his rebellious energy. Following a stint in the U.S. Army, he spent the majority of the next decade in Hollywood, where he became one of the biggest movie stars in the world.
Next came his fabled comeback special in late 1968 that announced his concentration on live entertainment, and he spent the rest of his life touring the world in what some call his jumpsuit phase, but also saw him mature and add to his diverse style by covering others’ songs.
Hendry said one of the secrets of his being the 2013 Elvis Tribute Artist World Champion and Martin being the Images of the King World Champion in 2016 is, above all, they are Elvis fans and they looked up to him.
“He’s hard to replicate so you practice. The most important thing is that velvety voice,” Hendry said. “I’m primarily a concert Elvis, the way my voice is and he was doing the bigger songs in the ‘70s and I really needed to perfect it. I’ve always been a drummer, so that helped with the rhythm.”
Hendry said besides Elvis always moving the way he wanted to move, not scripted moves, and making eye contact with the audience brought them into the performances that much more.
Growing up in Canada, he was introduced to the King by his dad, who was a huge fan. It didn’t take much persuasion.
“Nobody looked like this guy, women loved him and he just had to give it 100 percent. But most of all, no other voice was like Elvis’s,” said Hendry. “He changed the world; everybody knows the name Elvis.”
While he’s never lost popularity, the award-winning 2022 Elvis biopic has spawned a new generation of fans. Hendry has seen little kids in Elvis-inspired jumpsuits and clamoring for pictures with him during his regular performances in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and doesn’t see the interest declining anytime in the future.
“His music will transcend the generations and never die. I just know the audience in Springfield will enjoy what we do thoroughly,” Hendry said.
HOW TO GO
What: Elvis Elvis Elvis! – A Tribute to the King
Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22
Admission: $32.50-55.50 (plus fees)
More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org
