‘Dog Days of Summer’ First Friday events planned downtown

This First Friday, the “Dog Days of Summer” in downtown Springfield, is traditionally one of the most well-attended First Fridays, with nearly 20 events planned this year.

Vendors that are a part of First Friday will have dog-themed events, and the Clark County SPCA will have puppies available for adoption at National Road Commons Park, where there will also be a Kid Zone that will have bounce houses, sidewalk chalk art stations, free snacks, and giveaways from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today.

“It’s really one of our most excited and anticipated events from both business and community alike,” said Ashten Houseman, downtown events programmer for the Greater Springfield Partnership. “People bring their dogs out, there’s a lot of community engagement.”

Mother Stewart’s Brewery will have street food, food trucks and live music from Larry Humphrey & Friends. Méla, at the Downtown Courtyard Marriott, will also have live music from Terry Van Auker.

Champion City Guide & Supply and Firefly Boutique will both offer complimentary drinks, and Sip & Dipity will have local art to buy from 5 to 7 p.m. From 5 to 9 p.m., Hatch Artists Studios will have art and gifts available for purchase as well.