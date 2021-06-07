DeWine: ‘The time to act is now’ before 200K J&J vaccine doses expire

The Ohio Department of Health has directed all providers to follow a first in, first out process for vaccine to ensure that doses with the soonest expiration dates are used first.

More than 5.3 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, and more than 4.7 million are fully vaccinated. On Saturday, Ohio hit a long-awaited benchmark of fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 residents in Ohio. However, the threat of COVID-19 remains, the release said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available from providers around the state, including local health departments and pharmacies. Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to find a provider near you and schedule an appointment. Most providers list the available vaccine on their websites and/or social media pages. Many providers also will accept walk-in appointments.

More information about the vaccine is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.