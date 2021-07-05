DeWine signs legislation sponsored by Springfield representative that will limit sale of cough medicine to minors

Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law legislation that will prohibit the sale of medicine containing dextromethorphan to anyone under the age of 18 without a prescription.
Dextromethorphan is a cough suppressant, also known as cough medicine, and can be an over-the-counter drug or can be prescribed.
The signing occurred on Wednesday and the piece of legislation, also known as House Bill 9, was sponsored by Springfield Republican State Representative Kyle Koehler.
The idea behind the legislation is to limit access to that type of medication due to concerns of minors mixing it with alcohol and sugary drinks to obtain a hallucinogenic-type buzz.
“Industries that produce dextromethorphan have been asking the Ohio legislature to pass this bill for over seven years,” Koehler said in a news release on Wednesday.
He also noted that 22 other states have already adopted similar legislation and that the bill was supported by the Ohio State Medical Association, Nationwide Children’s Hospital American Academy of Pediatrics and the Consumer Healthcare Products Association.
“House Bill 9 will serve a dual purpose. First, it will help keep this product out of the hands of young teens on a Friday or Saturday night. Second, it will act as an educational tool for parents, as it might set off an alarm as to why their child keeps taking so much cough medicine out of the cabinet,” Koehler added.