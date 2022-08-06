Developer looking at creating 900K square feet of industrial space in eastern Springfield

It was announced last year that the department store chain Gabriel Brothers would be investing $77.5 million in the area and constructing a 870,000-square-foot distribution center. The facility aims to support the company’s current operations, which includes 120 stores in more than a dozen states, as well as accommodate future growth for the company.

The distribution center is slated to be completed by the end of this year and is expected to create 833 full-time equivalent jobs. However, the actual number of jobs created could be a mix that includes more than 700 full-time jobs and over 300 part-time jobs, Springfield officials have said.

NorthPoint, a national commercial real estate developer, is now setting its sites on land on Laybourne in order to build a new facility that will generate more economic development in the area.

Franzen said he does not know if NorthPoint has closed on a purchase, involving land that will be used for their new project, at this time. He said that in similar cases, those purchases are often dependent on whether the land is rezoned.

Representatives of NorthPoint did not respond to a request for comment as of Friday afternoon. It is also unclear when construction on the site will start and how much money will be invested for the creation of the new industrial space.

Springfield city commissioners will be asked to vote to approve the rezoning request for the acres on Laybourne at their next public meeting on August 16.