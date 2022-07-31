Deputy Matthew Yates: What to know about today’s visitation, Monday’s services in Clark County

The funeral procession Monday will begin at First Christian Church and will end at Ferncliff Cemetery, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Clark County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook pages.

Road closures will occur at the following areas for the procession Monday afternoon:

U.S. 68 northbound ramp to S.R. 41

U.S. 68 northbound and southbound ramps to S.R. 334

S.R. 41 will close between Upper Valley Pike and Bechtle Avenue.

Mourners wishing to pay their respects are expected along the processional route. Fire trucks with raised aerial ladders are expected to display the American flag.

Yates, 41, was shot and killed at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park after deputies responded to a reported shooting. After Yates was shot inside a mobile home, a SWAT standoff ensued. Officers later breached the mobile home and grabbed Yates. Shortly after, the mobile home erupted in flames that destroyed it.

Two other people died in the events, 27-year-old Cole White, who lived at the mobile home, and his 47-year-old mother Jodie Arbuckle, of Springfield. Relatives have said Arbuckle went to check on White, who had been having mental health problems. The relatives believe White shot Arbuckle and later Yates.

Officials have not confirmed that account and continue to investigate the tragedy.