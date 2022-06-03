Deadly Walmart shooting: Suspect’s bond reduced to $900K

Anthony F. Brown, 32, of Hensley Avenue in Hamilton, who was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on Thursday, had been held in jail on a $5 million bond. It was reduced after his arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court today.

Brown, while allegedly trying to steal cellphones, is accused of shooting and killing Adam Black, 35, a Hamilton man who recently moved to the area and who just learned he was going to be a father. Brown is also accused of shooting and wounding Eric Ruff, 57, of Fairfield, a Walmart employee who remained hospitalized earlier this week.